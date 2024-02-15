Another day, another Patriots coaching hire.

New England on Wednesday hired Michael McCarthy as an offensive assistant, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. McCarthy spent the last five seasons as Brown University’s offensive line coach, and has prior NFL experience with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

McCarthy’s hiring is just the latest in a string of coaching hires by the Patriots over the last few weeks. There still are multiple holes to fill, including tight ends coach, but head coach Jerod Mayo nearly has completed his revamped staff.

Here’s an updated list:

Head coach: Jerod Mayo

Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington

Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer

Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo

Offensive assistant: Michael McCarthy

Quarterbacks coach: T.C. McCartney

Running backs coach: Taylor Embree

Receivers coach: TBD

Assistant receivers coach: Tiquan Underwood

Offensive line coach: Scott Peters

Offensive line coach: Robert Kugler

Tight ends coach: TBD

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery

Outside linebackers coach: Drew Wilkins

Inside linebackers coach: Dont’a Hightower

Safeties coach: Brian Belichick

Cornerbacks coach: Mike Pellegrino

Special teams assistant coach: TBD

Director of skill development: Joe Kim

The Patriots reportedly plan to announce their full staff next week. Under Bill Belichick, staff roles typically weren’t revealed until the summer, so this would be a departure from the norm.