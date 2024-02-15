Another day, another Patriots coaching hire.
New England on Wednesday hired Michael McCarthy as an offensive assistant, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. McCarthy spent the last five seasons as Brown University’s offensive line coach, and has prior NFL experience with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
McCarthy’s hiring is just the latest in a string of coaching hires by the Patriots over the last few weeks. There still are multiple holes to fill, including tight ends coach, but head coach Jerod Mayo nearly has completed his revamped staff.
Here’s an updated list:
Head coach: Jerod Mayo
Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt
Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington
Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer
Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo
Offensive assistant: Michael McCarthy
Quarterbacks coach: T.C. McCartney
Running backs coach: Taylor Embree
Receivers coach: TBD
Assistant receivers coach: Tiquan Underwood
Offensive line coach: Scott Peters
Offensive line coach: Robert Kugler
Tight ends coach: TBD
Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery
Outside linebackers coach: Drew Wilkins
Inside linebackers coach: Dont’a Hightower
Safeties coach: Brian Belichick
Cornerbacks coach: Mike Pellegrino
Special teams assistant coach: TBD
Director of skill development: Joe Kim
The Patriots reportedly plan to announce their full staff next week. Under Bill Belichick, staff roles typically weren’t revealed until the summer, so this would be a departure from the norm.
