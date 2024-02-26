The Boston Bruins wrap up their four-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday night.

Boston has needed overtime in five consecutive contests, the previous two concluded as overtime losses for the Black and Gold. Meanwhile, the Kraken are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Parker Wotherspoon will play alongside one another on Boston’s third pairing. Derek Forbort won’t play Monday after missing a team meeting.

Anthony Richard will get the chance to play on the Charlie Coyle line with Brad Marchand on the opposite wing.

Puck drop from Seattle is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lines and pairings of both teams here.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-13)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Anthony Richard
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

SEATTLE KRAKEN (24-22-11)
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Alex Wennberg — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Andre Burakovsky
Tomas Tatar — Kailer Yamamoto — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

