Bill Belichick does not have a home for the 2024 NFL season after parting ways with the New England Patriots and the rest of the league filling its vacancies.

Whether it be taking time for himself or dabbling back into the media avenue, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman does not see any sort of mental football vacation in store for Belichick.

“I can’t see him fishing,” Edelman told FS1’s Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Thursday. “I could see him watching football and keeping his mind going on it. I don’t think he’s done. He loves the game.”

Even if 2024 isn’t in the cards for Belichick, Edelman believes that his former head coach will operate with a preparation system that would have him ready to return to the sideline in 2025.

“He’s probably going to have some kind of routine,” Edelman added. “Even if it’s not as stressful as it is when he’s coaching, he’s still going to have an outlet to where he’s breaking down guys for the next year. If he gets a job, he’s going to want to be prepared. That guy’s never not prepared.”

If any openings come about midseason in 2024, Belichick will likely be ready to jump right in.