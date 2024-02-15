It’s been a busy start to the offseason for Bill O’Brien, whose held jobs with the New England Patriots, Ohio State Buckeyes and Boston College Eagles all within the first two months of the year.

He didn’t need to make all of those moves, however.

O’Brien had an opportunity to return to the Patriots next season, according to Mike Kadlick of WEEI, who spoke with the new Boston College head coach at his introductory press conference Thursday.

“I definitely had an opportunity to stay,” O’Brien said, per Kevin Stone of New England Football Journal. “I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff.”

Mayo’s done exactly that, leaning heavily on presumed front-office leader Eliot Wolf’s connections to build a staff with plenty of Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns ties. Alex Van Pelt, who will replace O’Brien as offensive coordinator, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and front office executive Alonzo Highsmith all were with the Packers between 2012-15. Van Pelt, quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, offensive line coach Scott Peters and Highsmith were with the Browns between 2018-23.

Wolf is the common denominator.

O’Brien didn’t poach too many names from Mayo’s staff, only taking tight ends coach Will Lawing with him on the short drive up to Chestnut Hill, Mass. O’Brien was complimentary of the Patriots on Thursday, too, thanking Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft during his opening remarks.

It doesn’t seem like there was any bad blood between O’Brien and the Patriots. It was just time to move on.