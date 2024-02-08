Matt Groh still is with the Patriots, but does he want to be?

Groh, New England’s director of player personnel, still has a prominent position despite Eliot Wolf’s reported ascension to de facto general manager. However, Groh likely would’ve left the Patriots by now had Bill Belichick landed a job with another franchise, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi.

“As for Groh, he was considered as good as gone were Belichick to have gotten a job,” Giardi wrote Wednesday. “Instead, he remains on the staff and will primarily deal with college scouting. At this juncture, it is unclear how or if that will affect director of college scouting, Camren Williams. He has done a massive amount of work on this year’s prospects.”

With Wolf now seemingly in charge of personnel decisions, Groh probably is as high on the Patriots’ organizational chart as he’ll ever be. He might need to go elsewhere to gain the kind of experience required to earn an NFL general managing job.

And, if Giardi’s reporting is accurate, Groh was hoping to do just that this offseason. Perhaps he’ll look to leave New England next year if Belichick returns to the NFL and lands a head coaching job.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images