Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs seem to have different opinions.

Toney views himself as a No. 1 receiver in the National Football League, confirming as much when he asked that question during Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium.

“Yeah, if I get it. If I get the ball,” Toney told NFL Network’s Michael Robinson.

The Chiefs, however, don’t see it that way. And it’s why Kansas City ruled the former first-round pick inactive for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s a healthy scratch for a second straight playoff game.

Story continues below advertisement

While on the field before the game, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones shared how the Chiefs don’t trust Toney. It shouldn’t come as a total shock seeing how Toney made a game-costing penalty against the Buffalo Bills this season, in addition to multiple game-altering dropped passes during the regular season.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said it would be an “uphill battle” for Toney to return to the Chiefs next season.

Certainly doesn’t sound like a WR1.