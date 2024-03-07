The Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Thursday on the same night they’ll host their fifth and final centennial era night.

Boston will celebrate the “Return of a Champion” era that started in 2001 and continues with this season’s team. Before puck drop for Thursday’s matchup, the B’s will honor the 2011 Stanley Cup team.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at TD Garden on Thursday that Derek Forbort is day-to-day with minor aches and pains, and Hampus Lindholm was not ready to play after participating in morning skate.

Jeremy Swayman will get the nod in net after Linus Ullmark started for Boston in its overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Puck drop for Thursday’s matchup between the Maple Leafs and Bruins is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lineups and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (36-13-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (36-18-8)

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — William Nylander

Bobby McCann — John Tavares — Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie — Timothy Liljegren

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — William Lagesson

Joseph Woll

