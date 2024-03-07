The Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Thursday on the same night they’ll host their fifth and final centennial era night.
Boston will celebrate the “Return of a Champion” era that started in 2001 and continues with this season’s team. Before puck drop for Thursday’s matchup, the B’s will honor the 2011 Stanley Cup team.
Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at TD Garden on Thursday that Derek Forbort is day-to-day with minor aches and pains, and Hampus Lindholm was not ready to play after participating in morning skate.
Jeremy Swayman will get the nod in net after Linus Ullmark started for Boston in its overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Puck drop for Thursday’s matchup between the Maple Leafs and Bruins is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lineups and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (36-13-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (36-18-8)
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — William Nylander
Bobby McCann — John Tavares — Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
TJ Brodie — Timothy Liljegren
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — William Lagesson
Joseph Woll
Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images