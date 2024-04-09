Jabrill Peppers Not Ready To Dimiss Bill Belichick’s Post-Patriots Future

The Patriots began their voluntary offseason program this week, and there’s already a fresh feeling in the Foxboro, Mass. air.

This was New England’s first offseason without Bill Belichick, and while players welcome the promotion of Jerod Mayo to head coach, they still will have gratitude for the future Hall of Fame head coach.

“I’m thankful for Bill,” Jabrill Peppers told reporters Tuesday, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “That’s a guy I have a lot of admiration and respect for. … I’ll always be forever indebted to Bill. But at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

Belichick went without a job this offseason, and he’s spent time at college programs like Washington and Nebraska to offer his insight. People within the NFL know the league will miss Belichick’s presence, but Peppers is one of those who doesn’t think his former head coach’s career will end so soon.

“I don’t think he’s done yet,” Peppers said.

The Patriots safety praised Mayo for the new culture and mindset he brings to the locker room, but it’s clear Belichick made a strong impression on Peppers even in the 28-year-old’s short tenure with the Patriots.