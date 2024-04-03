North Carolina’s Drake Maye is only a few weeks away from officially being drafted, part of a crowded class filled with talent in the quarterback department, including USC’s Caleb Williams and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Maye, 21, wrapped up a three-year collegiate career with the Tar Heels by logging a 64.9 completion percentage with 8,018 passing yards and 63 touchdowns. Maye was also named the ACC Player of the Year during his first season as a full-time starter in 2022, but it’s what the standout prospect showed while at North Carolina’s Pro Day that captivated one NFL insider.

“In Indianapolis, he was at the top of the quarterback group in how he interviewed with teams, and also in how he interacted with other players from all walks, and naturally became a leader in that setting,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have the first three selections, respectively. All three teams also have opened the door to welcome a new starting quarterback for the future by trading away their 2023 starters in preparation for the draft. Chicago traded Justin Fields for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Washington dealt Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks and New England shipped Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Story continues below advertisement

Breer revealed that an anonymous coach views the “so talented” Maye as a comparison to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Maye’s arm, mobility and ability to throw while in motion were each highlighted as boxes checked off by the soon-to-be pro.

“He would be the No. 1 pick in like 80% of drafts,” the coach relayed to Breer.

Maye, standing at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, threw 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 26 games as North Carolina’s starter. If Williams lands in Chicago and the Commanders draft Daniels at No. 2, the door opens for the Patriots to fill their starting quarterback void as journeyman Jacoby Brissett remains the lone field general in New England. Whether or not head coach Jerod Mayo and general manager Elliot Wolf envision Maye as the direction moving forward remains unknown. With 25 days remaining before the Patriots and the rest of the league are on the clock, New England has plenty of time to consider all avenues.

Story continues below advertisement

“The upshot for Maye is — similar to Herbert — the physical potential is unquestionable,” Breer added.

Draft night will truly reflect how scouts ultimately perceived Maye’s pro day.