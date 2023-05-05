Why Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Sensible Bet To Win NFL Hardware Gonzalez has the skill set needed against the top weapons in the divison by Claudia Bellofatto 4 hours ago

The Patriots might not have picked up a flashy quarterback or receiver with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they did select one of the most talented defensive players in the class.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon was ranked as the top corner of the group, alongside Devon Witherspoon, who got picked at No. 5 to the Seattle Seahawks. That made Gonzalez’s slide to the Pats at No. 17 feel like highway robbery. Oddsmakers at PointsBet have given the former Duck the fifth-shortest odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at 12-1. It might be worth a sprinkle before the season starts as a $10 bet pays out $130 if he does win.

After two productive seasons at Colorado, the Texas native transferred to Oregon for the 2022 season. He made a name for himself in his short time there, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors with seven passes broken up, four interceptions and 50 tackles in 12 starts.

One trait that has been linked to Gonzalez most frequently is his versatility and ability to move around in the secondary — excelling both outside and inside depending on the matchup and scheme.

NESN Patriots reporter Zack Cox said he could see a few different defensive setups but either way “expects Gonzalez to be heavily involved from the jump, even if he’s not the instant cornerback one.”

Former NFL executive, Michael Lombardi, believes Gonzalez will have an immediate impact and will fit well into Belichick’s system, with a potential to make a run at the rookie award.

“Gonzalez is a long athletic corner with good instincts, awareness and the skills to play the ball,” Lombardi said on the “GM Shuffle” last Thursday. “All things needed for a defensive player to make DROY.”

I made a similar argument for Jets corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner last season. New York entered the season with 22-1 odds to win the AFC East — the longest shot by a mile with New England in front of them at +500. Gardner had the task of facing some of the best receivers in the league in a tough AFC. I said that if he posed a threat to these elite players — as a rookie — that he would stand out on a team that didn’t otherwise attract much hype. I suggested grabbing him at 10-1 for Defensive Rookie of the Year shortly after the draft — he was -1200 by the end of the season and went on to win the award.

Gonzalez has that same assignment Gardner was tasked with. If the dynamic 6-foot-1 corner can give Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams, and Odell Beckham Jr. trouble, he will get noticed. Gonzalez also is joining a team that always has been defensive-minded under Bill Belichick. It’s unlikely New England will be in the scoring conversation much itself with an offense considered one of the worst in the conference, so the secondary will get its flowers if they can at least limit points on the other side.

Belichick surprised a lot of people with this pick — the only time he drafted a cornerback in the first round was Devin McCourty in 2010. After 13 seasons, two Pro Bowls and three Super Bowls, the captain will go down as one of the best defensive backs in Pats history. Clearly, the football world sees something special in Gonzalez, and with Belichick?s early sign of approval, I think it’s worth risking a little to win a lot on the first-round draft pick to make noise early and win Defensive Rookie of the Year.