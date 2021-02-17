Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Bounce Back Against Devils, Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins had some extended time off, and now look to get right back to it this week.

Boston returns to action Thursday when it welcomes New Jersey to TD Garden. The Bruins, as you probably heard, had a contest scheduled for Monday against the Devils postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The B’s are coming off their first loss since Jan. 30 thanks to the New York Islanders, while the Devils played their first since Jan. 31 on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at what Boston has on deck this week:

Thursday, Feb. 18 versus New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 21. versus Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins will be shorthanded with Matt Grzelcyk and Jakub Zboril expected to miss Thursday’s game. Grzelcyk has been dealing with a lower-body injury sustained Feb. 10, while Zboril suffered an upper-body injury in the loss to the Islanders.

Boston does have depth on the blue line, though, and will need to dig into it come Thursday.

New Jersey has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and hasn’t played since Jan. 30. But a little time off seemed to benefit the Devils as they beat the New York Rangers 5-2.

The two teams opened their season against one another and split the two games.

The Bruins then will head to Lake Tahoe to take on the Flyers, a team that just can’t seem to beat Boston this season. Philadelphia has dropped all four games to the B’s in 2021, with all losses (save for Jan. 23 6-1 loss) being within one goal.

It’s also worth noting Philly did not practice for a week due to COVID-19 protocols, but returned to the ice Tuesday. The Flyers will play their first game since Feb. 7 on Thursday.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

James van Riemsdyk (Flyers) — van Riemsdyk’s seven goals and 11 points are good for the team lead, and he had points in three of Philadelphia’s four games against Boston.

Scott Laughton (Flyers) — Laughton is coming off a three-goal performance in the Flyers’ 7-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Feb. 7. He had just one goal going into that contest, and it’s likely Laughton is going to want to carry that momentum to help keep pace in the East Division.

Miles Wood (Devils) — Wood was an absolute pest during New Jersey’s opening two games against Boston back in January. The forward was whistled twice for goaltender interference, which very well could have cost the Devils the game. Wood also had to answer to Kevan Miller for running Tuukka Rask. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s on the Black and Gold’s radar.





