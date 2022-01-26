Alex Rodriguez Happy David Ortiz Earned First-Ballot Hall Of Fame Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez have built quite the relationship over the years as FOX co-workers during Major League Baseball’s postseason broadcasts.

The duo spent many seasons as bitter rivals as members of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, respectively. Ortiz can’t help himself when presented with the opportunity to rib his co-worker on live television, but that didn’t stop Rodriguez from offering a congratulatory message to Ortiz on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox legend was selected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer in his first year of eligibility. Messages of support from fans, former Red Sox teammates and many others poured in throughout the night as Ortiz celebrated alongside friends and family in his native Dominican Republic.

Among those messages was one from Rodriguez, also was on the ballot for the first time this year, who took to Instagram to congratulate his “brother” on the milestone.

“Congrats to my brother @davidortiz on your election to the Baseball Hall of Fame! A champion on and especially off the field,” Rodriguez wrote. “From the Dominican Republic to Cooperstown.. you are right where you’ve always belonged. #BigPapi #HOF ??”

Ortiz commented on the post, saying “manito l love you like a brother thank you for the friendship always??.”