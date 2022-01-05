It’s Insane If This (Vastly Different) Reason Led To Antonio Brown Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve now heard speculation citing a vastly different reason behind Antonio Brown’s in-game tantrum and ensuing exit from Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

There have been reports from Brown’s camp that the receiver was injured and that was why he didn’t want to re-enter the game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ve also heard — and admittedly the believably of sources tends to vary — that Brown was unhappy with the amount of targets from Tom Brady during the Week 17 game and that’s why he grew angry.

Well, media personality Pat McAfee shared that he heard, citing sources, how Brown popped his top due to being infuriated with how the team handled his three-game suspension from the league. Brown was suspended for falsifying a COVID-19 vaccination card.

“I think what happened during the entire fake vaccination situation is Antonio Brown, and this was somebody not directly related to this situation but feels as if they were in a position to speak so I just have to respect their thing,” McAfee said Monday.

“Antonio Brown felt as if he did not get as much respect or backing from the Bucs during the suspension era. So that (ticketed) him off,” McAfee continued. “And then he (McAfree’s source) said as soon as he came back after that, it was a completely different relationship between the team and AB.”

PER SOURCES: Antonio Brahn felt as if he didn't get enough respect or backing during his suspension from the Bucs.. as soon as he came back to the team it was a completely different relationship#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Ps1vtfwaAS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2022

Ironically, if that happens to be the source of Brown’s reasoning, it doesn’t have a leg to stand on. It’s factually incorrect.