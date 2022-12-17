Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to get back in the win column Saturday when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden for a matinee showdown.

Boston is coming off a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a game where the power play broke down and frustrations boiled over. The Blue Jackets have lost two straight and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

Prior to puck drop, the Bruins will honor Patrice Bergeron in a pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 career points earlier this season. Bergeron, who has spent his entire 19-year NHL career with Boston, reached the milestone Nov. 21 with an assist on Brad Marchand’s goal in the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Saturday morning. Craig Smith will return to the lineup, meaning A.J. Greer is the healthy scratch.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 12 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (23-4-1)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith