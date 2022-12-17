Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings

Patrice Bergeron will be honored pregame

by

3 hours ago

The Bruins look to get back in the win column Saturday when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden for a matinee showdown.

Boston is coming off a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a game where the power play broke down and frustrations boiled over. The Blue Jackets have lost two straight and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

Prior to puck drop, the Bruins will honor Patrice Bergeron in a pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 career points earlier this season. Bergeron, who has spent his entire 19-year NHL career with Boston, reached the milestone Nov. 21 with an assist on Brad Marchand’s goal in the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Saturday morning. Craig Smith will return to the lineup, meaning A.J. Greer is the healthy scratch.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 12 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (23-4-1)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-17-2)
Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Gustav Nyquist
Yegor Chinakhov — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine
Kirill Marchenko — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Vladislav Gavrikov — Marcus Bjork
Tim Berni — Erik Gudbranson
Jake Christiansen — Andrew Peeke

Daniil Tarasov

More NHL:

Byron Dafoe Approves Of Linus Ullmark’s Winter Classic Mask, Pads
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Previous Article

Patriots Downgrade Running Back To Out For Raiders Matchup
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Next Article

Cowboys Still Favorites to Land Odell Beckham

Picked For You

Related