Nine Mostly Random Thoughts On Patriots’ Unique Tucson Trip

Trent Brown says he battled the flu for a couple weeks and lost 12 pounds. Said he gutted it out against the Bills because the Patriots had nobody else available, aside from a backup center pic.twitter.com/TFEiELIywE — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 14, 2022

2. Hard to not compare this to the Miami trip

Before facing the Dolphins in the season opener, New England spent a week in West Palm Beach, Fla., located roughly an hour north of Miami. The goal, of course, was to acclimate to South Florida’s notoriously humid climate in an attempt to start the season with a win — which the Patriots failed to do. But the trip was most notable for where the Patriots conducted their practices: little-known Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Not even receiver DeVante Parker, who spent seven seasons with the Dolphins, had heard of the school, whose mascot is the “Sailfish.” PBAU doesn’t even have a football program, which left the Patriots to ship in makeshift goal posts and practice on a pair of patchy soccer fields. There weren’t even locker rooms for players to change in; they were bussed to and from the school in full pads every day. Furthermore, there was a general lack of privacy, as it would’ve required little effort for, say, a Dolphins intern to hide in a bush with a set of binoculars and watch New England’s practice. Honestly, they wouldn’t even have needed a bush.

In contrast, University of Arizona offered a legit setup. Belichick on Wednesday said Fisch’s understanding of pro-style preparation, logistics and facility management factored into his decision to choose the school, and it’s easy to see why. No, the Wildcats don’t benefit from SEC-level luxuries, but their stadium, weight room, practice fields and indoor training facilities all are of a high quality. The Patriots mostly were able to recreate the environment they enjoy in Foxboro, Mass., which wasn’t the case in Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Atlantic doesn?t have a football program, so the Patriots are practicing on fields usually used by the soccer and lacrosse teams. They had to construct their own goal posts pic.twitter.com/m76teEuIXk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 7, 2022

3. That doesn’t mean it was perfect

At the end of the day, the Patriots only can control so much when they’re not on their own property. The bowels of Gillette Stadium are arranged in such a way that fans and reporters rarely see players outside of times when they have explicit permission to do so, such as at practice, in the locker room or in press conference rooms. When in Foxboro, players often can navigate from the weight room to the training room to the showers and, eventually, to their cars without ever seeing reporters. That wasn’t the case in Tucson.

The Wildcats’ weight room is separated from the Stadium’s main lobby by a row of long, large glass windows. You could look right into it if you wanted to. Some players used the same restrooms as reporters. The weight room also has a door behind one of the stadium’s end zones, which led to a few interesting moments. For example, Jakobi Meyers on Wednesday was spotted walking off the bus just before practice but moments later wasn’t seen on the actual practice field. He later was listed as a “limited participant” due to a concussion. The next day, he was standing on the edge of the end zone, not in uniform, as reporters arrived for the media portion of practice. He quickly ducked into the weight room and later was listed as limited before the Patriots issued a correction, describing him as a non-participant. Draw your own conclusions.

Lastly, while the privacy and security certainly was a step up from what we saw in Florida, it wasn’t totally air tight. New England on Wednesday used a practice field that wasn’t well-shielded from outside view and required players to walk across a parking lot when they wanted to use the weight room. The next two days were spent inside the actual stadium, though it’s unclear if that was due to privacy concerns, superior playing surface or something else.