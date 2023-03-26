Top Five Greatest Defensive Linemen In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. New England’s history at defensive line is less than obvious, however.

There are two reasons why only a handful of players came under consideration for this list. 1. The first 40 seasons in Patriots history were short of what we’d consider all-time talent. 2. Bill Belichick isn’t exactly known for relying on his defensive lineman to do anything more than two-gap.

That is what makes these men so special.

5. Rob Ninkovich (2009-2016)

There isn’t one obvious thing about Rob Ninkovich that would make you think he deserves a place on this list.

That is until you think about the road Ninkovich took to becoming one of Belichick’s most dependable players in the early 2010’s. Initially arriving as a long snapper-edge hybrid, this is a player that made the 2009 Patriots as a special teams player with defensive upside. Then he just started consistently contributing.

Ninkovich only registered 8.0 sacks on three separate occasions, but finished his Patriots career with 46.0. In addition to his abilities off the edge, the two-time Super Bowl champion tallied five interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and 55.0 tackles for loss. A steady starter who helped his team to a 75% winning percentage? Solid.