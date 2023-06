The Boston Red Sox fell short of a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of a four-game homestand, but Alex Verdugo kept Fenway park alive with three outstanding extra base hits.

He knocked back two doubles and his second triple of the season, which led to the Red Sox two runs of the game.

Verdugo joins four other Red Sox players to hit three or more extra base hits in a single game this season.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.