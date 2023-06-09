How Bailey Zappe Feels About Possible Patriots QB Competition

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe isn’t resigned to life as a backup quarterback, nor should he be.

Offseason reports — and comments from Robert Kraft — indicate the Patriots are committed to Mac Jones as their franchise quarterback. And the third-year pro was New England’s clear No. 1 quarterback during the three recent organized team activity practices open to reporters.

However, Belichick’s non-commital comments about Jones have left the door open for a quarterback competition this summer. Plus, how players split reps during spring practices doesn’t necessarily mean much. Cam Newton was the projected Week 1 starter in the weeks leading up to the 2021 season — until he wasn’t.

So, does Zappe feel like he’s fighting for the starting job this summer?

“Like Coach Bill said at the beginning of the offseason, everybody’s competing for a spot,” Zappe, who impressed over appearances in four games last season, said after Friday’s OTA session. “So, that’s the way I’m approaching it. Like I said earlier, I’m taking every rep like a game rep. So, trying to get better every day.”

Ultimately, this situation isn’t that complicated.

Jones looked like a potential franchise quarterback in his rookie campaign but was undermined by coaching dysfunction — and his own moments of immaturity — during a turbulent second season. He remains the most talented quarterback on the Patriots’ roster and should be given an opportunity to solidify his status as the face of the franchise.