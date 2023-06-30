The Boston Celtics nearly traded away Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers, and interest doesn’t seem to have waned from the Western Conference contender.

Los Angeles reportedly had concerns about Brogdon’s forearm injury he suffered in the postseason and due to an inability to get a physical done on time, the Clippers backed out of a three-team deal with the Celtics and Washington Wizards. The Grizzlies swooped in, and Marcus Smart was sent to Memphis, and Kristaps Porzingis was sent to Boston after he opted into his $36 million player option before the deadline to do passed.

Varying reports on Brogdon’s injury surfaced after the Clippers reportedly walked out. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the veteran’s injury was so severe that Boston would not be able to trade him, but The Boston Globe reported Brogdon would be good to go for the start of the 2023-24 season if he were to have offseason surgery.

The situation did not look great for Boston despite optimism from president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, but Brogdon’s trade value seemingly hadn’t diminished.

Los Angeles recently has “re-engaged” with the Celtics about acquiring Brogdon, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer on Friday. The Clippers also were involved in bringing Chris Paul back before the Golden State Warriors made a move for the All-NBA guard.

James Harden has opted into his $35.6 million player option, and the Philadelphia 76ers are seeking a trade partner for the All-Star, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday. The Clippers are among the potential suitors for Harden.

The Clippers are in the market for a lead ballhandler, and it should bode well for the Celtics that Brogdon remains a valuable trade asset. Boston doesn’t need to trade him since Smart’s departure opens up more minutes in the backcourt. But if it is reportedly interested in Patrick Beverley, then Brogdon would be the one to leave to make room.

Also, the Celtics likely don’t want to carry another injury-prone player on the roster after acquiring Porzingis, who they are higher on.