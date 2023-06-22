The Celtics traded from an area of strength (backcourt) and addressed an area of need (frontcourt) Wednesday night when they reportedly agreed to deal Marcus Smart as part of a three-team blockbuster that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

But could Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens ultimately regret the decision given the apparent uncertainty surrounding guard Malcolm Brogdon?

A report surfaced Wednesday afternoon stating the Celtics were “closing in” on a three-team trade with the Wizards and Clippers that would have sent Brogdon to Los Angeles and brought Porzingis to Boston. That deal fell apart, though, reportedly due to Brogdon dealing with a significant health issue. And the C’s thus changed course, instead shipping Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies while landing Porzingis from Washington.

Now, the Celtics seemingly are down to Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser as backcourt options — in addition to superstar Jaylen Brown — if Brogdon remains with Boston and misses time in 2023-24.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that could be an issue for the Celtics and perhaps signal another move is coming for Boston.

“The terrifying angle of the Smart trade is this Brogdon injury — which was bad enough to scare off the playmaker starved Clippers — leaves Boston with White/Pritchard/Hauser in the backcourt for a chunk of the season,” Mannix tweeted Thursday morning. “Gotta be another move here somewhere.”

It sure sounds like Stevens and the front office will continue to wheel and deal with an eye toward retooling for the upcoming season. MassLive’s Brian Robb heard from a league source who insisted Boston was “far from done” after the reported Smart-Porzingis trade, meaning additional moves could be coming before, during or after Thursday night’s NBA draft.

The Celtics also acquired two first-round picks as part of the reported Smart-Porzingis deal, while trading away Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a second-rounder. So, Boston has extra draft capital with which to operate.

Plus, Grant Williams’ future hangs in the balance as a result of his restricted free agency. And the Celtics could look to dangle him in a sign-and-trade, creating another avenue for improving their deficiencies.

Whatever the case, Brogdon’s injury is quite a wrinkle. Not only because it paved the way for Boston to trade Smart, its longest-tenured player. But also because it raises more questions about the Celtics’ roster-building effort.