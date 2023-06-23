Nuggets Star Jamal Murray Has Marcus Smart Request For Celtics Fans

Marcus Smart’s nine-year tenure with the Celtics officially came to a close Friday, and his departure could have wide-ranging effects on Boston.

The three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the Celtics was finalized early Friday morning. The deal also included Boston trading Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The blockbuster shocked C’s fans and reportedly was a “gut punch” for the 29-year-old.

The loss of Smart could have a sharp effect on Boston’s toughness and culture, but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens expressed optimism for Porzingis’ fit with the Celtics.

Boston fans have a reputation for being rowdy toward opposing players and former stars like Kyrie Irving. And one Denver Nuggets star hopes that won’t be the case for Smart.

“Hope they show love to Marcus Smart in Boston,” Jamal Murray tweeted Friday. “Not many play as hard as he do.”

Considering Smart was traded out of nowhere, it’s likely Boston fans will give the now-Grizzlies guard a warm reception back when Memphis travels to TD Garden next season. It also won’t be a surprise if there are emotions during the tribute video for his nine years with the Celtics.

It’s far too early to tell whether Stevens was correct in his decision to part with Smart for a potential upgrade in Porzingis. The Celtics reportedly aren’t done making moves, and Boston will need to get those right to ensure the decision made this week was good for the franchise.