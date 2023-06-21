Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Jarren Duran In Leadoff, Adam Duvall Sits

The Red Sox can extend their winning streak to seven games with a victory over the Twins on Wednesday.

Christian Arroyo led Boston to a 10-4 win over Minnesota on Tuesday through his milestone performance. Manager Alex Cora has been getting the best out of his lineup, and the Red Sox hope their pitching staff can maintain their solid play.

Garrett Whitlock is on the mound for Boston on Wednesday. The right-hander last start was against the Colorado Rockies last week, where he earned the win after a seven-inning outing. Whitlock struck out seven and gave up two runs off six hits.

Adam Duvall will get the night off, and Jarren Duran will replace him and bat leadoff, which pushes Alex Verdugo to second in the order. Reese McGuire will rotate in at catcher.

First pitch from Target Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Twins matchup.

BOSTON RED SOX (39-35)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo , 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, SS

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (4-2, 4.38 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (36-38)

Edouard Julien, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Royce Lewis, 3B

Joey Gallo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Sonny Gray, RHP (4-1, 2.37 ERA)