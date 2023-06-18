The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees wrap up their second archrival showdown of the season to finish off their day-night doubleheader on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Boston looks to right-hander Brayan Bello, who was initially set to go on Saturday before heavy rain conditions postponed the second of three with New York. Bello, who in his last eight games has pitched to a 2.80 ERA in 45 innings, gets a second consecutive look at the Yankees, coming off last weekend’s gem of an outing in the Bronx. Bello threw seven innings and held New York to just one run in leading Boston to a series victory.

Fast forward one week later and Bello has the chance to do the same yet again, only this time with Boston already winners of the series and in search of a three-game sweep before heading off for a seven-game road trip.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shifts Kiké Hernández from shortstop to second base, giving Christian Arroyo a seat and Pablo Reyes the start up the middle. Boston’s outfield is also changed up as Adam Duvall will be seated while Jarren Duran will leadoff and get the start in center field with Rob Refsnyder in for Masataka Yoshida in left field.

If Boston does complete the doubleheader sweep, it’ll be the first the Red Sox have recorded against the Yankees since July 31, 1976, according to Jayson Stark of The Atheltic, which would end a 47-year drought.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecast.

RED SOX (36-35)

Jarren Duran, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Triston Casasm 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (3-4, 3.78 ERA)

YANKEES (39-32)

Jake Bauers, LF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Billy McKinney, CF

Oswaldo Cabrera, RF

Kyle Higashioka, C

Anthony Volpe, SS

Luis Severino, RHP (0-1, 6.48 ERA)