Celtics Officially Sign Young Guard Following NBA Summer League

The Celtics announced in a press release Sunday they signed guard Dalano Banton. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boston and the former Toronto Raptors guard agreed to a two-year deal on July 3 with the final year being a team option, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Banton joined the Celtics in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League. He celebrated his signing on his Instagram story.

Banton played two games and averaged 15 points in 28.6 minutes. He also added four assists and six rebounds per game.

The 23-year-old played his high school basketball in Massachusetts and chose to play at Western Kentucky over UMass. He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Raptors, and he’ll hope to compete for a spot in the rotation, where he likely will compete with Boston rookie Jordan Walsh.

Banton’s signing comes a day after Summer League standout Jay Scrubb reportedly agreed to a two-way contract. The Celtics reportedly are interested in John Wall and Austin Rivers as other backcourt options.