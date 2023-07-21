Earlier this off-season, the New England Patriots signed running back James Robinson to a two-year contract to add depth in the backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Robinson entered minicamp with the Patriots before the team released him during that section of the off-season.

On Friday, the soon-to-be 25-year-old found a new home.

The New York Giants signed Robinson to their roster on Friday afternoon, as announced on the team’s social media with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adding that the deal is a one-year contract.

Story continues below advertisement

Robinson returns to MetLife Stadium after playing four games during the 2022 season with the New York Jets. The Giants added running back depth as star Saquon Barkley’s status for 2023 is uncertain amid disputes for a new contract.

Entering his fourth year, Robinson looks to rekindle the abilities of his rookie year in 2020 when he rushed for over 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars.