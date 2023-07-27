The New York Jets are exploring options at running back, which seemed hilarious to a rising star on the roster.

Free agent Dalvin Cook will visit the Jets this week amid rumors of interest from every AFC East team, including the New England Patriots.

Cook has been a free agent since June, but he hasn’t been in any rush to sign a contract even after training camp started this week.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Cook’s visit is not an indication of where Breece Hall is in his recovery, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. The second-year running back was placed on the active/physical unable to perform list prior to training camp and is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. Saleh added the 22-year-old is trending in the right direction.

Hall randomly tweeted “lol” Thursday, which seemed to be in response to Cook’s visit.

It’s easy and foolish to speculate on what Hall meant in his tweet. Is he laughing at the idea of Cook replacing him or laughing at fans thinking that could ever be the case?

New York has Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda on the roster. The Jets don’t really need an upgrade; Carter is a serviceable receiving back, and Knight had a solid stretch when he took over as the starter last season.

But Aaron Rodgers reportedly took a pay cut, which means the Jets have the money to sign high-end free agents.

It’s seemingly Super Bowl-or-bust for the Jets this season, and it seems they might do whatever it takes to achieve that goal. And players will have to be for that or just deal with it.