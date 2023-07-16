The Red Sox grabbed their third straight series win with an 11-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Although it’s been tough going against National League teams for the Sox at Fenway, they remain undefeated in interleague road series.

Rafael Devers sparked the offense for the Sox in the first inning, but the slugger of the day was Masataka Yoshida. To top it off, the left-fielder had three hits on the day, just a double short of a cycle.

His grand slam in the fifth inning against Justin Steele’s fastball made seven home runs off the four-seam this season for Masa. Against the fastball, Yoshida is just dominant, notching 32 of his 50 RBI this year.

For more on Yoshida’s summer slugging, check out the video above presented by Aspiration.