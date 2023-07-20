No Deal, Yet! Patriots To ‘Keep Tabs’ On Leonard Fournette After Visit

The New England Patriots and Leonard Fournette didn’t agree to terms on a contract during the running back’s visit to Foxboro on Wednesday.

That doesn’t mean both sides are moving on, however.

The Patriots, who worked out Darrell Henderson alongside Fournette on Wednesday, are expected to “keep tabs” on the 28-year-old, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, despite not signing him to a deal after the workout.

“He visited and worked out for New England,” Rapoport reported Wednesday on “NFL Total Access.” “That was today, and my understanding is despite the fact they did not immediately sign him — certainly this is something they will keep tabs on in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

“… This makes a lot of sense. They have Rhamondre Stevenson who has established himself as a clear lead back. They lost Damien Harris. They have a little bit of a void at backup running back and it certainly feels like a veteran would make sense. Maybe it’s the case of they sign someone before camp, or get into camp, see the running backs on their roster and look to add later.

Fournette and the Patriots are quite familiar with one another, as the Super Bowl champion worked out for New England last offseason before re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fournette would provide a steady presence in the backfield, having served as Tampa’s top back during Tom Brady’s three-year stint with the Bucs. He rushed for 1,847 yards and 17 touchdowns in 43 games, adding 178 catches for 1,210 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

There are other options for the Patriots to explore, including Dalvin Cook, who the sportsbooks see ending up in New England.