After scoring three runs in the first two innings, the Red Sox offense struggled to find their groove for the remaining seven frames of a 5-4 loss in a game that spanned over two days due to Boston’s inclement summer weather. In addition to the bats cooling off, the Sox couldn’t string together many defensively sound innings as they allowed five consecutive runs, four of which resulted from Mets’ home runs.

Before the game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night, the Mets hammered two balls over the right-center wall in Fenway Park to give themselves a 4-3 lead. This lead proved to be a critical one as the Mets won by a lone run the next day when the game resumed. The Sox inability to shut down the Mets’ big bats proved to be too costly despite causing New York’s hitters to go just 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Although the Sox did not record an error during the game, plenty of fielding mishaps contributed to the loss as well. They allowed three infield singles, one which resulted in what would be the Mets’ game-winning run in the sixth inning.

The Sox will have to put this loss in the past quickly, though. They face off against the Mets in just a few hours this Saturday night to finish off the doubleheader.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on Boston’s troubles with the Mets power hitters, check out the video above presented by W.B. Mason.