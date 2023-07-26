The Boston Red Sox added two relievers Tuesday in the trade sending utility man Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Neither right-hander — Nick Robertson or Justin Hagenman — has an extensive big league track record, though, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged after the deal that Boston would continue to search for pitching depth before the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

This hardly is a surprise, as most — if not all — playoff contenders tend to look for such help this time of year. And the Red Sox have dealt with a complicated puzzle in recent weeks, with several rotation injuries severely taxing Boston’s bullpen.

The Red Sox, like many other postseason hopefuls, could use some relief help down the stretch. So, here are seven relievers Boston theoretically could target via trade.

Josh Hader, LHP, San Diego Padres

Hader is the best reliever potentially available, hands down. He’s a five-time All-Star and a three-time National League Reliever of the Year who’s putting together another dominant season. It’s unclear whether the underachieving Padres will sell off pieces, a move that would represent a stark turnaround after several years of pushing their chips into the middle of the table. But if they do, Hader will be in demand and presumably cost a pretty penny in terms of assets. The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Jordan Hicks, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals aren’t going anywhere, and Hicks is slated to become a free agent this winter. That makes the hard-throwing right-hander a logical trade candidate, unless St. Louis locks him up with an extension, a scenario that reportedly is on the table with the deadline just days away. If Hicks and the Cardinals can’t find common ground, paving the way for a trade, the 26-year-old immediately becomes one of the top relievers available. Injuries have set him back in recent years, but he’s been awesome since taking over as the Cardinals’ closer with Ryan Helsley on the injured list.

David Robertson, RHP, New York Mets

Red Sox fans might recognize Robertston from his two solid stints with the New York Yankees. Now, he’s a potential trade option should Boston be open to acquiring a rental to bolster the bullpen. Robertston’s role with the Mets has evolved, with him ultimately settling in as the closer (a job previously held by the injured Edwin Díaz), yet the 38-year-old has continued to pitch at a high level. The Mets have been a disappointment in 2023 and must consider trading away pieces. Dealing Robertston makes sense, as he would become one of the top relief options available and thus bring a decent package back to Queens.

Joe Kelly, RHP, Chicago White Sox

How about bringing back a familiar face? Kelly spent parts of five seasons with the Red Sox, winning the World Series in his final campaign in Boston in 2018. His performance has been up and down in recent years — as it was during his time in Boston — but his strikeout rate and FIP indicate he’s pitched much better this season than his ERA suggests. The White Sox look like sellers, and Kelly, whose contract includes a $9.5 million club option for 2024, might soon be on his way out of the Windy City.

Kendall Graveman, RHP, Chicago White Sox

Graveman is another reliever the White Sox could trade before the deadline, only his situation is different than Kelly’s in that he’s already locked into his contract through next season ($8 million salary). As such, Chicago might choose to keep Graveman, with an eye toward returning to contention in 2024. But plenty of teams could use a reliever with late-inning, high-leverage experience. And Graveman checks that box, opening the door for the White Sox to potentially cash in on his value.

Scott Barlow, RHP, Kansas City Royals

Barlow has regressed a bit this season, largely due to an inflated walk rate, but he’s still piling up strikeouts and limiting hard contact. It’s a strong profile with which to work, especially when you factor in his prime age (30) and his closing experience. Barlow also is under contract through next season, so he’s not simply a rental, a reality that’ll likely make him one of the most attractive options available.

Daniel Bard, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Here’s another old friend who’s now a decade removed from his first Boston stint (2009-13). A lot obviously has changed since Bard’s first go-round with the Red Sox — like, you know, him being out of the majors for six years before returning in 2020 — but he’s amazingly morphed back into a reliable late-inning arm. The Rockies surprisingly signed Bard to a contract extension last season, rather than trading him ahead of free agency, so it’s unclear where they stand on dealing the 38-year-old this season. But Bard nevertheless is a name to watch before Aug. 1.