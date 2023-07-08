The Red Sox aim to win the series with a victory over the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Boston struck first in the three-game series thanks to Nick Pivetta’s efficiency out of the bullpen and the offense maintaining their consistency.

James Paxton makes his return from the paternity leave list and seeks to improve on his stellar June, where he won American League Pitcher of the Month.

After making his return from the 60-day injured list, Yu Chang gets the day off, and Kiké Hernández will return to shortstop and bat at the bottom of the order. Christian Arroyo is back after a few games off and will patrol second base and bat seventh.

Masataka Yoshida returns after a night off and will start at left field and bat second behind Jarren Duran, who will start at center field in place of Adam Duvall.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN after an hour of pregame.

Here are the lineups for both teams below.

BOSTON RED SOX (46-43)

Jarren Duran, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kiké Hernández, SS

James Paxton, LHP (4-1, 2.70 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (25-65)

Nick Allen, SS

Jordan Diaz, 2B

Ryan Noda, 1B

Brent Rooker, LF

Aledmys Díaz, 3B

JJ Bleday, CF

Shea Langeliers, C

Manny Piña, DH

Cody Thomas, RF

Paul Blackburn, RHP (1-1, 4.50 ERA)