Less than a week after Trevor Story made his season debut, the Red Sox received another reinforcement.

Garrett Whitlock was activated from the injured list Sunday before Boston and Detroit wrapped up their three-game set at Fenway Park. Whitlock, who started 10 games for the Red Sox this season prior to his latest IL stint, is in line to finish the campaign in a relief role.

It shouldn’t be a challenging transition for Whitlock, as he made a name for himself in Boston out of the bullpen as a rookie in 2021. And as Alex Cora explained before Sunday’s game, Whitlock back in the ‘pen should serve as a major lift for the Red Sox.

“It’s important,” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com. “Now, we can balance the bullpen. Usage-wise, it’s been a challenge the last 10-12 days with so many close games. Now, adding him to the equation and using him the way we did before (as a) multi-inning guy, it’s going to take care of everybody, and we’ll take care of him. We feel very comfortable with the way the bullpen is right now, and hopefully it works.”

Cora and company didn’t waste any time getting Whitlock back in the mix after he rejoined the active roster. The right-hander logged two scoreless innings in Boston’s 6-3 win over Detroit.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Whitlock’s sharp return was preceded by a less-than-stellar pitching development. Prior to first pitch, Cora revealed left-hander Joely Rodríguez might not pitch again this season.