FOXBORO, Mass. — Ivan Fears technically is retired, but he doesn’t necessarily act like it.

The legendary Patriots coach served in a variety of roles across parts of 25 seasons in New England, including coaching running backs from 2002 through 2021. Fears announced his retirement after that season but indicated he still could serve as a running backs “consultant.”

And he seems to be doing just that.

Fears was spotted at spring and summer practices last year, often sitting on a cart off in the distance, keeping to himself. That trend has continued in 2023, with the 68-year-old present for every minicamp and training camp practice open to reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Rhamondre Stevenson, whom Fears was very hard on during his rookie camp, revealed he still has a close relationship with his former coach.

“Yeah, of course,” Stevenson said after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s around the building every day. You would think he’s still on the coaching staff, how much he’s out here. It’s great having him around. Done it for a long time; he knows exactly what to look for and things we’re doing well, things we’re doing not well. So, it’s good having him around still.”

Fears issued a challenge to Stevenson during a podcast appearance in May, calling on the third-year-pro to step up as a leader. And it sounds like Stevenson can approach Fears whenever he wants advice on how to achieve his top offseason goal.

“Just seeing him walking around the cafeteria, the weight room, and stuff — you can still talk to him about anything,” Stevenson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fears isn’t listed on the official Patriots website as a coach, a consultant, or anything else. But make no mistake: Behind the scenes, he still is making his presence felt.