In July, Calais Campbell fired a shot at Mac Jones that, relatively speaking, flew under the radar.

“Philip Rivers was a good trash-talker, but he was never disrespectful,” the Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman told The Athletic in a story about how NFL quarterbacks conduct themselves. “Mac Jones, actually, was kind of disrespectful. I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ Just trash talk to the highest level.”

The only time Jones and Campbell have played against each other was during last season’s Week 3 game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. In fact, it was a late-game pass rush from Campbell that resulted in the ankle injury that caused Jones to miss multiple weeks.

Jones finally responded to Campbell’s criticism during a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know about that,” said Jones, who grew up in Jacksonville. “But I definitely enjoyed watching him growing up because he was a Jaguar. He’s a really good player, and I try to keep it loose out there. The guys that have played with me and played against me know that it’s all fun and games.

“That’s the most important part for me is having fun, and I’m really just having a good time.”

We still have no idea what Jones said to anger Campbell, who’s been in the NFL for 15 seasons.

Moreover, we still don’t know what to make of Jones as a trash-talker. Some Patriots players believe the third-year quarterback is good at trash-talking, while others say he could use some work.

Story continues below advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety Jordan Battle, who played with Jones at Alabama, praised his former teammate’s trash talk during a news conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

“The best trash-talker I faced at Alabama? Slick Mac Jones,” Battle said in early March. “I’ll take Mac Jones. Probably the best trash-talker.”

What does Jones’ trash talk sound like?

“It was just like some slick stuff,” Battle said. “Like, he’d complete a pass, and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m coming at you every play.’ OK, I like that. Keep coming. I’m gonna catch a pick one day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps this simply is a matter of taste. Or maybe Jones really did cross the line during that Ravens game last September.

Here’s hoping that Campbell spills the beans at some point.