Patriots Reportedly Sign Veteran Linebacker To Surprising Extension

Bill Belichick sure loves him some Raekwon McMillan.

The Patriots on Monday agreed to a one-year, $2.245 contract extension with veteran linebacker Raekwon McMillan, according to Field Yates of ESPN. McMillan, 27, will miss the entire 2023 season due to an Achilles injury suffered during the offseason.

This is the fourth contract agreed to by the Patriots and McMillan, who’s been in New England for nearly two years and five months and seemingly will be around for at least another year.

A second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, McMillan first signed with the Patriots during the 2021 free agency period. He was an early training camp standout that summer and appeared headed for a significant defensive role, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the first week of August. Despite the injury, McMillan was rewarded with a one-year contract extension roughly two months later, indicating just how much he impressed Patriots coaches in limited exposure.

McMillan worked his way back from the knee injury and turned in a solid training camp last summer, eventually earning a spot on New England’s 53-man roster. He wound up appearing in 16 of 17 games, primarily as a special teamer who provided some value on defense.

It wasn’t an especially impressive campaign from McMillan, but the Patriots nevertheless re-signed him to a one-year deal in March just before the official start of NFL free agency. Some people with the Patriots reportedly were “stunned” that Belichick made the move.

It probably is safe to say those people had similar reactions Monday upon learning Belichick signed off on yet another extension for McMillan, who’s less than three months removed from a partially torn Achilles. That said, Belichick obviously has his reasons, and McMillan could be an intriguing defensive piece if he can stay healthy.