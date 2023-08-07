Red Sox Players Share Blame In Four-Run Blue Jays’ Inning, Loss

The Red Sox didn’t play their best baseball over the weekend when the Blue Jays came to town and punished them en route to the three-game sweep and now-five game lead in the wild card race.

And while there were several factors that led to Toronto outscoring Boston 25-8, right fielder Jarren Duran and pitcher Chris Murphy both took ownership of one play that ultimately led to four Blue Jays’ runs in the third inning.

Murphy threw a slider right down the middle of the plate that George Springer connected on that Duran lost sight of in the sun. Duran took responsibility, saying he should have communicated with fellow outfielder Alex Verdugo before the play even happened.

“That was terrible leadership … on my part. I didn’t talk to (Alex Verdugo) before the play because the ball was going to cross over the sun, which would have been easy for him to make the play,” Duran explained on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But, I didn’t take charge. I didn’t talk to him before it even happened to let him know, ‘Hey if the ball hits here,’ it probably will be easier for him to play.

“But it was just an all-around terrible play on my part. Totally on me. I should have made the play. I didn’t communicate. Just a terrible play on my part.”

Regardless of the ball being lost in the sun, Murphy believes Duran shouldn’t have been in the position to try and make the play in the first place.

“That’s on me. I gave up three doubles following it,” Murphy told reporters on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I also threw a slider right down the middle on a two-strike count. So, not a ball that should have even been hit over there.

“I didn’t execute pitches with two strikes. Also didn’t get to two strikes a lot. Gotta get ahead of all those guys because they will do damage. So that Springer at-bat and then I gave up a couple of doubles after that. So that’s what I have to do — strike one, strike two.”

Murphy has been solid for the Red Sox leading up to the game with a 1.59 ERA over 28 1/3 innings in nine appearances for Boston. But with limited starters, the bullpen has been taxed as of late, and unfortunately, for the 25-year-old the Toronto batters got to him. Murphy gave up seven hits, six runs and two walks in just 2 1/3 innings of work for his first loss of the season.

“That’s a tough one. He’s been so good for us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s going to happen. We can’t expect these guys to pitch four innings every time and be great. We’re going to have days like this and we were a little banged up bullpen wise and this is a result. The kid, he has good stuff. Just one bad day that happened. A hanging breaking ball.”

The Red Sox should be getting reinforcements back sooner rather than later with Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock all working their way back to Boston in one way or another via rehab assignments.

Sale has made two rehab starts for Triple-a Worcester, dominating the Syracuse Mets on Sunday while Houck made his first start for the WooSox on Saturday and Whitlock was at Fenway Park over the weekend throwing live batting practice. Cora will have decisions to make regarding the trio’s roles with the Red Sox when they return to the lineup.