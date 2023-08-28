The Red Sox rewarded one of their most exciting prospects by calling up Ceddanne Rafaela and his scorching hot bat from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

“It’s really special,” Rafaela told reporters at Fenway Park, as seen on NESN prior to Boston’s game against the Houston Astros. “It wasn’t nothing I imagined all these years. It’s so big, it’s so special.”

The 22-year-old No. 3 prospect said he has an array of emotions ahead of his Major League Baseball debut.

“I think it’s everything together,” Rafaela said. “I don’t want to say nervous. I’m just excited, really proud of myself to be in this position.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Rafaela would make his debut on Tuesday against the Astros and Rafaela said his family is trying to find a flight from Curacao in time for the game.

“Amazing to play my first game at Fenway,” Rafaela said. “It means a lot. And my mom, I think this is more exciting for her than for me, because before I (was) born, she was a Red Sox fan. So, it’s a very special moment to make my debut with the Red Sox.”

Even though his mother was a Red Sox fan, Rafaela’s full name is Ceddanne Chipper Nicasio Marte Rafaela, partially after Chipper Jones because his mother was a big fan. According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, Rafaela’s mother became a fan of Jones while watching the Atlanta Braves because of Andruw Jones.

Prior to the call-up, the right-handed hitter was slashing .302/.349/.520 in 108 games with 20 home runs, 79 RBIs and 36 steals between the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Rafaela said he knew the day would be coming, he just didn’t pay attention to whether or not it would be this year or next.

“Everything I always wanted in my life,” Rafaela said. “This is the most beautiful day.”