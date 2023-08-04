The Boston Red Sox will look to make up some ground in the American League wild card standings Friday night, as they open a 10-game homestand with a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston will see Luis Urías enter its lineup for the first time after he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday. He’ll take Christian Arroyo’s spot at second base after the 28-year-old was designated for assignment, bringing an end to his four-year stint with the Red Sox.

The rest of the Red Sox lineup will remain the same from their loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Toronto enters the matchup a little banged up, having placed All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list Wednesday with patellar tendinitis. He’ll miss the series, with trade deadline acquisition Paul DeJong getting the start at shortstop Friday. Alek Manoah, who has had as rough a season as any pitcher in baseball, will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider will make his major league debut at second.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (57-51)

Jarren Duran, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Luis Urías, 2B

Yu Chang, SS

James Paxton, LHP (6-2, 3.34 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (60-50)

Whit Merrifield, LF

George Springer RF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

Danny Jansen C

Alejandro Kirk DH

Matt Chapman 3B

Davis Schneider 2B

Paul DeJong SS

Daulton Varsho CF

Alek Manoah, RHP (2-8, 5.87 ERA)