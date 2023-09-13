If Aaron Rodgers had it his way, he would never play another NFL game on artificial turf.

The league’s playing surface controversy was revved back up Monday night after Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury at MetLife Stadium. Many players, including New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb and Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, thought the turf in the Meadowlands played a role in Rodgers tearing his ACL.

Two days after the four-time NFL MVP went down on only his fourth snap with the Jets, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell issued a press release calling for the league to mandate natural grass at all stadiums. The release was shared to X on Wednesday morning by Bakhtiari, and the Green Bay star’s post was “liked” by Rodgers.

Not everyone was calling for a complete shift to natural grass following Rodgers’ injury, though. While Robert Saleh knows the playing surface issue is very important to players across the league, he doesn’t believe artificial turf factored into Rodgers’ torn Achilles.

But as is the case in every sports league, hardships hitting the most important players and/or teams often prompt change. So, we shouldn’t be surprised if Rodgers’ injury forces the NFL’s hand.