One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, had eerily accurate foresight about what was going to happen Monday night in the Meadowlands.

A little more than two hours before the Bills and the Jets kicked off at MetLife Stadium, David Zaslav — whose @DaddyZaslav account since has been suspended — posted a prediction about Aaron Rodgers’ New York debut.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours,” Zaslav posted.

Sure enough, Rodgers went down merely four snaps into his first game with the Jets. New York initially attached an ankle injury designation to the star quarterback and X-rays at the stadium came back negative, but after the Jets’ overtime win, head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged the team was concerned Rodgers did serious damage to his Achilles, and testing Tuesday reportedly confirmed the team’s worst fears.

While what happened to Rodgers on Monday night probably could have happened to any other signal-caller, a 39-year-old playing on slick artificial turf was a dangerous combination. The incident prompted Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammate and close friend, David Bakhtiari, to resurface a popular stance among NFL players: Games should only be played on real grass.

The Jets now face playing the entire 2023 season without Rodgers. Zach Wilson, whose ugly two-year stretch in New York inspired the Jets’ Rodgers pursuit, is in line to quarterback Gang Green moving forward.