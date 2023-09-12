Zach Wilson probably entered the 2023 NFL season expecting to spend most of the campaign on the Jets’ bench.

Now, it sounds like the 2021 No. 2 overall pick is going to be New York’s starting quarterback the rest of the way.

Wilson had his number called Monday night minutes into the Jets’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. On only his fourth snap in a New York uniform, Aaron Rodgers went down with a lower-leg injury and quickly was ruled out for the rest of the game. Wilson didn’t play all that well in relief of Rodgers, but Gang Green nonetheless prevailed in overtime.

Shortly after Xavier Gipson’s walk-off punt-return touchdown, Wilson offered his initial thoughts on the Rodgers situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“My heart goes out to him,” Wilson told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s tough. It hurts us as a team.”

Wilson added: “My job as quarterback is I’ve got to step up. I’ve got to be as efficient as I can in that offense. A lot of emotions. Week 1, Opening Day, trying to learn as much as I can from this guy, but I’ve also got to make sure I’m ready to go. Lot of emotions, you’ve got to be able to try and stay calm and go out there and try and perform the best you can.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged the organization is concerned Rodgers seriously damaged his Achilles. If that’s the case, New York might need to hitch its wagon to the quarterback it felt inclined to replace over the offseason.