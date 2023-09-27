It seems like everyone has an opinion on whether or not the New York Jets should move on from Zach Wilson.

Legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath absolutely thinks Wilson is not the answer in New York while Aaron Rodgers implored his teammates to overcome the adversity they’re facing and rise up to the challenge.

Head coach Robert Saleh said he’s sticking with Wilson and isn’t worried about his locker room turning on the struggling quarterback, even though he’s been accused of lying to Jets fans.

Retired NFL quarterback Eli Manning took a different approach when he appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday. Instead of jumping on the get rid of Wilson bandwagon, the two-time Super Bowl champion alternatively offered advice to the third-year signal caller.

“I would just say don’t read the papers. Don’t be watching the TV and the broadcast, what everybody is saying,” Manning said. “I mean you got to self-analyze what’s going on. You got to look at the plays and understand your play.”

Manning also suggested that Wilson have a conversation with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett about the plays being called in the games.

“The playbook was put together for Aaron Rodgers. The plays that he loves. The plays that he’s been running,” Manning said. “Zach’s got to say, ‘What are my favorite plays? What are my eight completion plays? Where if you call these plays, I’m gonna be able to get a completion.’

“It’s about (Wilson) taking control of what’s going on and how you get in a position where you can play better football and you don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to put up 40 (points), you got a great defense.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Jets plan to move in from Wilson, but they did reportedly sign veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian on Tuesday.