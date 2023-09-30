Ezekiel Elliott established himself as one of the league’s top running backs in the 2010s, and while the veteran signed with the Patriots this offseason, his legacy with the Cowboys remains highly respected.

Ahead of Dallas’ matchup against New England at AT&T Stadium this Sunday, multiple Cowboys players expressed their excitement about facing Elliott and seeing him back in a venue where he created electric moments.

Elliott is third all-time in Cowboys history in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, and it’s those accolades that could get him into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones said on “105.3 The Fan” on Friday that Elliott would be “considered” for the enshrinement, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Jones compared the Week 4 matchup to when Emmitt Smith returned to Dallas as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He also admitted he held out hope Elliott would return to the Cowboys before he signed with the Patriots in the summer.

Gil Brandt was the last person to be enshrined in the Cowboys Ring of Honor when the late legendary executive became the 22nd member in 2018.

Elliott would be deserving of the honor, though it would mean Jimmy Johnson would remain on the outside looking in for the Cowboys Ring of Honor, which is something Dallas fans hope changes sooner rather than later.

Featured image via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images