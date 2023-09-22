ESPN’s “First Take” draws high ratings for the hot takes and arguments on the show, but Bart Scott on Friday brought the wrong kind of attention.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in practice Thursday and was ruled out of the season, which was a huge blow for the team and something that was going to be talked about the day after.

When the topic was brought up on “First Take,” Scott, who is no stranger to controversial takes or statements, made an insensitive joke about Diggs’ injury in order to take a swipe at the Cowboys.

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas,” Scott said. “Like Stephen A. always says: Just wait, something bad always happens.”

“Don’t start that,” Ryan Clark said. “Don’t start that.”

“No, no. First of all, I wouldn’t do that right now,” Stephen A. Smith said. In all seriousness, this is a season-ending injury. I certainly not going to joke about that.”

Smith is notorious for taking jabs at the Cowboys any chance he gets, but to his credit, he knew Scott went too far and also knew a day after Diggs’ injury was not the right time to take a shot at Dallas.

The clip of Scott’s “joke” went viral on social media, and Diggs’ All-Pro teammate Micah Parsons called out the ESPN analyst.

“Wtf ?? He ole hating ass old head!!” Parsons posted on X. “Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!”

Fans latched on to the last point Parsons made, especially months after ESPN made huge layoffs of top NFL analysts and broadcasters like Suzy Kolber, Dianna Russini and Steve Young.

The Cowboys play the Cardinals this Sunday at Arizona before facing the New England Patriots in Week 4.