Patriots Season Preview: What We Feel Good About, What We Don’t

We watched every Patriots practice from the start of the spring through the end of the summer. It was a helpful and needed close look at a polarizing group facing a wide array of expectations.

Once the dust settled, there were some things we felt good about, and others that left us concerned. Dakota Randall and Zack Cox each touched on both ends of that spectrum in the latest episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast“, which also included predictions for Sunday’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let’s get into it.

THE GOOD

Zack’s picks: Mac Jones and Jabrill Peppers

Jones enjoyed a great summer and firmly established himself as New England’s top quarterback. The best way we can put it is he looked like the player most expected to see entering his second season following an impressive rookie campaign. As for Peppers, he finished last season on an upswing and carried over into the summer. He hits hard, plays a loud brand of football and should have a big role.

Story continues below advertisement

Dakota’s picks: Kendrick Bourne and Ja’Whaun Bentley

Bourne looked like a rejuvenated player after an extremely disappointing second season in New England. He looks energized and, after a somewhat slow start to camp, eventually played like the best receiver on the roster. He could have a big season. Bentley, meanwhile, appeared a tick faster and is entrenched as the quarterback of the defense with Devin McCourty now retired. The Patriots would be in big trouble at linebacker if he were to suffer an injury.

THE BAD

Zack’s picks: Right tackle and JuJu Smith-Schuster

You can click here for our full thoughts on the situation at right tackle, which currently features two unproven trade acquisitions, a player who missed most of the summer due to a mysterious illness and a converted rookie guard. Look out below. Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, was just fine but didn’t look like a big upgrade over Jakobi Meyers — if he’s one at all. We also are worried about that rumored knee issue.

Dakota’s picks: Marcus Jones and rookie specialists

Jones last season looked like an emerging mini version of Deion Sanders, contributing in all three phases and showcasing breathtaking athleticism. But he didn’t play offense at all this summer and was inconsistent at corner. Is he really just going to be a depth corner and punt returner? Then there are rookies Chad Ryland (kicker) and Bryce Baringer (punter), who won their respective position battles but not in resounding fashion. We’re worried these two could cause New England to lose a game or two on the margins.

Watch the video below for our full thoughts on the topics mentioned above: