The Las Vegas Raiders released a statement Friday shortly after it was reported Chandler Jones was arrested.

The former New England Patriots pass rusher was arrested this week for two violations of domestic temporary restraining order, according to NFL Media’s Andrew Groover. Jones is expected to be released later Friday. His bail was set at $15,000 and a court date was set for Dec. 4, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

Head coach Josh McDaniels briefly commented on the situation during his Friday news conference, and the Raiders released a statement after.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” the statement read. “He, his family and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones on Thursday went on a social media frenzy, which included a live broadcast on the X platform where he called Mark Davis and Josh McDaniels “slave masters.” He also made a baseless allegation about McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez.

Jones had been away from Las Vegas since the preseason and is on the non-football injured list. He claimed the organization kept him away from the facilities at Allegiant Stadium, and he recently claimed this week he was taken to a hospital “against his will” and later transferred to a behavioral health facility last week.

Many of Jones’ posts on his social media have since been deleted.