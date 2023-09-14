Rob Gronkowski doesn’t even want to think about the idea of Tom Brady playing for the Jets.

It was an unfathomable scenario entering the 2023 NFL season, but it became a popular hypothetical among fans and media members alike after Monday night’s game at MetLife Stadium. The Week 1 finale only saw four plays from Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a torn Achilles in New York’s win over the Buffalo Bills and now is sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams on Wednesday asked Gronkowski about Brady potentially quarterbacking the Jets and even showed the legendary tight end a photoshopped image of his former teammate wearing a New York uniform. Gronk could barely stomach the vision.

“Yuck. Yucky. Poop green. That looks like poop right there,” Gronkowski told Adams on her “Up & Adams” show. “I don’t think I could talk to Tom Brady anymore if he goes to the Jets. No, no, no, no. That’s not happening. That’s not happening.”

Gronkowski added: “No, just not the Jets. Not the Jets. I mean, I played for the Patriots for nine years. We dislike the Jets. That’s gonna be engraved in me for life. I don’t hate the Jets, we just don’t like them, all right? We just don’t like them.”

Fortunately for the four-time Super Bowl champion, it doesn’t sound like he has to worry about Brady taking his talents to the Meadowlands. The Jets reportedly have no plans to contact the 46-year-old, who is “super content” in retirement.