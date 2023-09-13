Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 season is over, but the Jets as a team still have plenty of work to do.

Head coach Robert Saleh offered this reminder Tuesday, one day after Rodgers’ season-ending injury captivated the NFL world. Immediately after the star quarterback tore his Achilles on Monday night, countless football fans and media members wrote off New York.

But if you ask Saleh, the Jets boast plenty to be excited about even outside of Rodgers. The confident head coach addressed New York’s doubters less than 24 hours after the four-time NFL MVP went down.

“I don’t know why people are trying to put an obituary onto our team name,” Saleh told reporters Tuesday, per NFL.com. “Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing and we love him, but I think there’s 52 other guys in the locker room plus the 16 practice squad guys that believe that we can do a hell of a lot of good things here.

“We got a championship-caliber defense, we got great skill guys on the offensive side of the ball, our (offensive) line has continued to gel and get better, but we’re excited about our group. While the outside world can go ahead and write whatever story they want to write, there’s still the true story being written in this building.”

The Jets have a chance to make a statement Sunday against the Cowboys. A New York win in Dallas would help prove Gang Green still can make some noise without Rodgers behind center.