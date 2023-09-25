Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos were embarrassed by the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel called the shots for an offense that scored 70 points (!!) on 726 total yards (!!). Miami averaged a first down on each offensive snap, recording 10.2 yards per play against Denver.

“Obviously, that was embarrassing and tough to watch,” Payton told reporters in his opening statement following the 70-20 verdict, per the team. “Aside from the kick return, there weren’t a lot of positives to take from that game.”

Miami scored the second-most points in the league’s history.

Payton grew irritated in his postgame press conference, however. And it led to a quick verbal spat between one reporter and the first-year Broncos coach.

Here’s how the exchange played out:

Reporter: “I know you said it’s embarrassing, but this is kind of a historic game…”

Payton: “I’m aware.”

Reporter: “… Third time a team has scored 70 points and had over 700 yards…”

Payton: “What’s the question? What’s the question?”

Reporter: “How do you feel about it being historically embarrassing?”

Payton: “I just finished telling you. Next question.”

The Broncos trailed the Dolphins 35-13 at the half before allowing 35 second-half points. Miami was a mere 6.5-point home favorite entering the contest.

“I’m at a loss for words because I’ve never been in — I’ve been on the other side of some games like that, and then every once in a while in this league you get your butt whooped,” Payton told reporters. “But this was more than that.”

NFL fans were quick to bash Payton after the historic loss, reflecting on when Payton called the 2022 Broncos one of the worst coached teams in history. Well, it hasn’t looked much better for Payton’s group three weeks into the season.

Denver will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday.