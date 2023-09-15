What Bill Belichick Said About Isaiah Wynn Playing Guard For Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — A trio of former Patriots are set to visit New England on Sunday night, and none more noteworthy than Isaiah Wynn.

A first-round pick in 2018, Wynn largely disappointed over five seasons with the Patriots, battling injuries, inconsistency and trade rumors. He was drafted to be the franchise’s next long-term left tackle, but by the end of his tenure, Wynn wasn’t even good enough to play on the other side. New England didn’t appear to make any concerted attempt toward re-signing Wynn this offseason.

Now, Wynn is the starting left guard for the Dolphins, who’ll invade Gillette Stadium this weekend for a pivotal Week 2 matchup. Wynn started at the position in Miami’s season opener and is in line to do so again Sunday evening.

It’s an interesting move, considering many experts pegged Wynn as an inevitable guard upon his drafting. And Bill Belichick — who scoffed at that notion in years past — admitted as much Friday morning.

“Well, I mean, he didn’t play a lot of guard here,” the Patriots head coach said. “He’s made the transition inside. His frame is probably more of a guard frame; but I mean, obviously, he’s played tackle, but they have (Terron) Armstead out there so they moved him inside.”

So, what did Belichick think of Wynn’s performance at guard in Week 1?

“Same player we’ve seen,” he said. “Strong, athletic.”

The unfortunate reality is the Patriots actually could benefit from having Wynn available this Sunday. Trent Brown’s status for the Dolphins matchup appears to be in doubt due to a concussion, and banged-up guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu were limited all week after sitting out the season opener. Rookie Sidy Sow, able to play both inside and outside, also is battling a concussion.

If Brown can’t go, the Patriots would be left with career backup Calvin Anderson and inexperienced newcomers Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. as their top options at tackle. That’s a scary proposition against a Vic Fangio-coached defense.

Miami and New England are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.